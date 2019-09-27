Students get free formal wear at Edgewater High boutique

ORLANDO, Fla. - Twenty-five years ago, an Edgewater High School staff member came up with an idea to create a boutique to help students acquire formal wear.

"I didn't have a suit at first and I wanted to be in the club, so that was kind of holding me back 'cause I didn't have the money at the time," Tzion Rhone, a senior at Edgewater High School, said.

Rhone is now a member of the Lambda Gamma boys' club.

Last month, Rhone finally found the perfect suit at the school's E Boutique, where every item has been donated by community members.

"A lot of the kids were asking about, 'Where can we find a suit or a shirt or a tie?' And so Tzion came to me, and we went into the boutique and lo and behold there was a suit that actually fit him very well," Nathan Moran, the schools Student Assistance and Family Empowerment Program coordinator, said.

The E Boutique at Edgewater High School is run by the school's Parent Teacher Student Association.

"It began as a rolling cart, moved into a closet and now we are blessed to have this amazing space," Mindi Rackliff, with the PTSA, said. "We love making them feel special. Oftentimes, when the young men come in, it's the very first time they've ever put on a suit."

At the store, students and staff members can shop for gowns, jackets, suits, ties and shoes. They'll find almost everything they need for a special occasion at no cost to them.

Rackliff said they've received an outpouring of support from the community, but they're still in need of trendier dresses.

"Homecoming and prom -- it's all about the music, it's all about dancing -- having a great time and making memory with your friends. They want a party dress, something that sparkles and moves with them," Rackliff said.

And for the boys, the E Boutique is looking for smaller sizes and suits that are current.

"We also need dark belts, and we also need men's shoes," Rackliff said.

Rhone said it's an opportunity that's helping him on his path to success.

"It boosted my confidence. It made me feel more, like, confident when I was walking outside, you know? And people looking at me -- it made me feel like a better person," Rhone said.

