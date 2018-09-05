These first responders are going above the call of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, four local agencies in Central Florida shared stories on social media that highlighted the good work they're doing in the community.

Officers with the Tavares Police Department spent time over Labor Day weekend playing their favorite games with the members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Police said they lost every game, but still enjoyed the quality time with the children at the event.

In Orange County, deputies working at Disney Springs were happy to take a picture with two teenage tourists visiting from the United Kingdom. The boys' father said the two hadn't stopped talking about meeting the deputies and that he appreciated that they were approachable and took the time to hang with his sons. The deputies, of course, looked just as excited in the picture to be meeting them.

Officers in Orlando were celebrated Monday for their commitment to keeping their community safe, which involves working holidays while others get to enjoy the time with friends and family. The collage of pictures officers shared on the police department's Facebook page showcased some of the ways officers work to make a difference.

A woman in Groveland took time to praise an officer who was driving through her neighborhood when the officer stopped to play basketball with a group of children. The woman who took the video posted it in a community Facebook page, where others also chimed in to commend the officer for her good deed. Watch the video here.

