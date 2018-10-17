These Orlando-area crews are helping the Panhandle recover after Hurricane Michael

Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, Central Florida agencies are being honored for the work they're doing to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael left Florida's Panhandle in shambles.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared pictures on Twitter during their trip to Bay County showing the devastation left behind by the storm. They said they were there to help however they could because they knew Bay County officials would do the same for Volusia County residents.

In Bay County to help any way we can. They'd do the same for us. pic.twitter.com/f9JFZHT3Ck — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 15, 2018

Lake County Emergency Management officials were also making a difference after the storm by working with Lake County deputies and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide assessments to local and state agencies, according to their Twitter.

Lake County Emergency Management Operations Coordinator Spencer Kostus (left) is working as a conduit between the Florida Divison of Emergency Management and the deployed team. Alongside @LCSOAlerts, he’s providing an emergency management assessment to local and state agencies. pic.twitter.com/kP6E5ewTlX — Lake County EM (@lakeemergency) October 15, 2018

It's not just the people of the Panhandle left in need after the storm. Animals in the area also need to be cared for, and Seminole County deputies are making sure to do just that. A picture tweeted by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed a deputy holding two 4-week-old puppies rescued in Calhoun County. Damage could be seen in the background of the photo, but the puppies and deputy look relieved.

These four-week-old pups rescued by our team deployed to Calhoun County are providing much-needed smiles in an area devastated by #HurricaneMichael #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/NRrdy95lWb — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) October 15, 2018

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office sent an 11-member response team to the Panhandle Sunday to provide any law enforcement services needed after the hurricane. The crew could be seen in front of its mobile command center, ready to respond.

11-member FCSO Emergency Response Team deployed to the panhandle on Sunday morning to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael. They will provide any LEO services needed. More on https://t.co/1PUHkYs2mh. #FCSO pic.twitter.com/cPD0BbmOrc — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) October 15, 2018

You could call this rescue nuts, considering how excited a squirrel was to see Orange County rescuers conducting searches in Mexico Beach, the area hit hardest by Michael. Orange County Fire Rescue officials said it quickly made friends with the crew and made itself comfortable on a few shoulders as crews continued their search.

Central Fl search and rescue crews had an unexpected encounter with an inquisitive squirrel who was happy to see rescuers. This little guy made fast friends when he sought out the crew and then made himself comfy on a few shoulders as the crew made their rounds in #MexicoBeach pic.twitter.com/YfHKPyaTaT — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 15, 2018

Thank you all for your dedication to protecting Florida's communities, especially in the hardest of times.

