Twin brothers share story of how quasi-military program changed their lives

EDGEWATER, Fla. - After spending almost half a year at a quasi-military program, twin brothers are sharing their stories of how it changed their lives.

In July, News 6 reported on the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke and shared how their quasi-military program is getting results for families with troubled kids or at risk teens.

At the time, News 6 met with four newly arrived cadets who were going through their first two weeks of the program.

After 5 1/2 months at the academy, where they had to follow orders, abide by certain rules and continue with their education, class No. 35 graduated from the first phase of the program and is now back at home.

[RELATED: Students learn budgeting skills at school expo event | Education center at Universal Orlando helps students soar]

From marching in a straight line, to having to eat at the same time without saying a word, and living away from home for several months, twin brothers Seth and Sam McDaniel said they can now say they achieved what they thought they couldn't.

News 6's Carolina Cardona asked the brothers what it was like the day they crossed that stage and officially made it.

"Amazement. Really nervous, of course," Seth McDaniel said.

Samuel McDaniel said he was proud.

"Accomplishment. Achievement 'cause I just achieved completing a military quasi-academy program," he said.

On Dec. 11, the class of 159 cadets received their diplomas from the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in front of their families.

"I was up there just flailing my arms," Yvonne McDaniel, the boys' mother, said. "I was the proudest person in that whole room. Bursting with pride ... that they finally accomplished something that they hadn't done in the past."

The quasi-military program taught the twins to follow orders, which is something their mom said was a challenge back home.

"They went to school -- they did nothing. And then their attitudes at home, the daily arguments and the screaming and crying to my friends. It's heartbreaking as a mother," Yvonne McDaniel said.

Both brothers agreed the experience taught them valuable lessons.

Seth said he learned respect. Sam learned leadership.

"They showed you how you should act towards other people, how if you act towards other people like how you want people to act towards you," Sam said.

The boys' mother said it was hard, but it paid off for her sons.

"It's so difficult, but if they could get into this program, it does help. It does work. It really, really does work," she said.

She said it was an experience that gave them a greater appreciation for their parents, who made them go to the program.

[MORE: Millennium Middle School puppetry club becomes most popular elective class | Foster grandparent helps students in Parramore neighborhood]

The boys said they may not have felt it was for them the whole time, but now they do.

"Because they definitely did all this for us, even though, of course we didn't agree with it," Seth said.

Their mother said she did it to help them build the foundation for a brighter future.

"You hear the horror stories about kids nowadays you know, and I didn't want them to be like that," Yvonne said.

Seth said he fears what would have been if he hadn't had the opportunity.

"I would've dropped out of school -- high school, and it would've gone straight downhill from there for me," he said.

Yvonne said she's seen the changes in her boys since they've returned home.

"They are more respectful. I don't have to tell them ten times to do things," she said, "Maybe twice, but there's a lot of, 'Yes, ma'am's.'"

Both boys, now 18, seem to have adjusted back home, and now, they even help around the house by doing chores and making their own beds.

Their mother said she's always wanted what's best for her boys.

"I want them to be happy and to, you know, to succeed and be a successful adult," she said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.