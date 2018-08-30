Viral videos: Brave officer in burning home; sea lion meets butterfly; teacher helps former student

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6's viral video round-up has videos from all over the country this week, with plenty of options to find something that'll leave you smiling.

Police officer saves family from burning home

A Seagoville, Texas, police officer is being hailed a hero after he helped save a family from their burning home. Officer Sam Click said he was on patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a duplex on fire.

The man living on one side was already trying to figure out how to get in the other side, knowing his brother and children were asleep inside. They broke through a door to wake the family, with body camera video capturing the flames around them. Luckily, everyone made it out OK.

Sea lion meets butterfly

Kaya the Sea Lion discovers a butterfly outside her tank at the Oregon Zoo. She's a Pacific Harbor Seal and has been at the zoo since 2015.

The video has been viewed thousands of times and shows her following the butterfly as it flies around. Watch the full video below.

Teacher helps former student get job

A live video went viral after a teacher posted it on Facebook, sharing how she was helping a former student.

Chicago teacher LaShonda Carter said she received a message around 4 a.m. last week from a former student who had spent two years in her high school classroom, according to a report from CBS Chicago.

The student, 18-year-old Larresha Plummer, recently had a baby and needed help getting to an upcoming job fair. Carter immediately canceled her plans, picked Plummer up and sat outside the fair with her 5-week-old daughter while Plummer met with employers.

When asked why, Carter said it was a no-brainer.

“I love my students,” Carter told CBS Chicago. “It goes outside the classroom.”

Carter explained that as a teacher, her job continues even after students leave school. She said they still need to be loved and nurtured, which is why she's happy to make the commitment to being a part of their lives forever.

Plummer said she's grateful for Carter's commitment.

“She’s a great person to have,” Plummer said. “She’s always going to be here.”

The already heartwarming story even had a happy ending, as Plummer got news that she'd have a chance at a new beginning.

By the early afternoon, Plummer was offered one of the jobs she applied for at the fair.

She thanked Carter for that.

"I feel like she’s the reason it happened,” Plummer said. “She is just a blessing.”

