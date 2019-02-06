WATCH: Girl Scout slays cookie sales game with remix of Cardi B's 'Money'

As if you needed another reason to buy Girl Scout cookies, one girl is getting creative with her sales tactics.

A California girl is slaying the sales game and celebrating her troop with her remix to Cardi B's "Magic."

"Communities served, leadership skills. Studio City to Woodland Hills. Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing. Buy Thin Mints or even S'mores. Please open up when I knock on your door," the girl raps.

Her remix is so impressive, that the organization even posted the video to its official Twitter page and tagged Cardi B. The tweet, which was posted Saturday night, has already been retweeted more than 26,000 times and liked nearly 88,000 times.

We could keep going on about how great it is, but we have cookies to eat. And trust us, you want to watch it for yourself.

