News 6 helps Orlando woman get restitution for stolen car

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman said News 6 helped her get results after an Orange County judge set up a payment plan to help her get the court-ordered restitution.

Perri Armstrong told News 6 in July that her father's car was stolen three years ago.

At the time, a judge ordered the juvenile suspect accused of stealing it to pay her more than $3,000 in restitution.

Three years later, she said she had only received $19 of it.

News 6 contacted the Office of the State Attorney, and last week, Armstrong said she had a new court hearing.

She said the judge, once again, ordered the suspect to pay, but this time, he set up a payment plan where the she will receive $30 per month.

"You stayed on them and stayed on them and stayed on them," she said. "They refused to speak to me, but after you called, and whoever you talked to, right away, my phone was ringing, and it did not stop ringing."



