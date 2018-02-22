News 6 nominated for 8 AP awards; more than any other station in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 has been nominated for eight awards by the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters organization, which is more than any other station in Central Florida.

News 6 is nominated in the "Non-breaking newscast" category.

For the "Feature" category, Matt Austin and Paul Giorgio are nominated for the "Getting Results Award." The pair is also nominated in the "Series and franchise reporting" category.

Nadeen Yanes is nominated for the "Breaking news - individual" category for "The Capture of an Accused Cop Killer."

Erik Sandoval is nominated for his coverage of the "Orlando Airport Gunman" in the "Breaking news - long format" category.

News 6's effort to drive change in Florida's texting and driving laws received recognition in the "Continuing coverage" category for Austin and Donovan Myrie.

ClickOrlando.com's managing editor, Daniel Dahm, is nominated for the "Website, digital" award.

Last year's multimedia journalist winner, James Sparvero, has been nominated once again in the"Multimedia reporter" category.

Winner will be announced April 14 at a banquet Wyndham Orlando Resort at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.