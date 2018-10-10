Happening now: Hurricane Michael ravages Florida

The storm surge from Hurricane Michael pushes into yards four hours prior to high tide on Oct. 10, 2018, in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Michael officially made landfall as a Category 4 storm, just 2 mph short of being a Category 5. Get the latest on the hurricane and the rest of your Wednesday news and weather below.

Michael makes landfall

The storm made landfall in the Florida Panhandle shortly after 1 p.m., bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with it. Get the latest on the storm's path.

Live looks

The Gulf Coast of Florida is still being battered by Hurricane Michael. Watch the live beach cameras to see the effects of the storm.

Check on family, friends

Do you have loved ones who live in the Panhandle area? If you're concerned for their safety, here's how you can check on them during the storm.

Orlando-area impacts

The storm may be making its way through the Panhandle, but parts of Central Florida are still expected to feel some of its impacts. See the county-by-county breakdown for what to expect where you live.

Emotional support squirrel

A Frontier flight out of Orlando International Airport to Cleveland was delayed Tuesday night after a woman boarded a plane with a squirrel that she says is her emotional support animal. Get the full story and see the moment she was escorted off the flight.

Free flu shot

News 6 and Centra Care are partnering to hold their final free flu shot event Wednesday. Find out how you can get yours.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.