Happening now: Hurricane Michael ravages Florida

Hurricane Michael officially made landfall as a Category 4 storm, just 2 mph short of being a Category 5. Get the latest on the hurricane and the rest of your Wednesday news and weather below.
Michael makes landfall
The storm made landfall in the Florida Panhandle shortly after 1 p.m., bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with it. Get the latest on the storm's path.
Live looks
The Gulf Coast of Florida is still being battered by Hurricane Michael. Watch the live beach cameras to see the effects of the storm.
Check on family, friends
Do you have loved ones who live in the Panhandle area? If you're concerned for their safety, here's how you can check on them during the storm.
Orlando-area impacts
The storm may be making its way through the Panhandle, but parts of Central Florida are still expected to feel some of its impacts. See the county-by-county breakdown for what to expect where you live.
Emotional support squirrel
A Frontier flight out of Orlando International Airport to Cleveland was delayed Tuesday night after a woman boarded a plane with a squirrel that she says is her emotional support animal. Get the full story and see the moment she was escorted off the flight.
Free flu shot
News 6 and Centra Care are partnering to hold their final free flu shot event Wednesday. Find out how you can get yours.
