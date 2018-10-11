WATCH News 6 Now: Aerial views of hurricane damage; more activity in tropics

It's been one day since Hurricane Michael made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. See the devastation it left behind and get the rest of your Thursday news and weather below.

Michael aftermath

Michael, which had wind speeds just 2 mph short of being a Category 5 hurricane when it made landfall, pummeled the Florida Panhandle. Get a look at the damage the storm caused.

Local impacts

Hurricane Michael was so large that even parts of Central Florida could feel its impacts. See the insane video that shows the storm blowing the roof off a hotel in Daytona Beach.

How to help

Gov. Rick Scott said Floridians need to stick together and assist each other in the aftermath of the disaster. Find out how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael.

Emergency landing

Two astronauts are safe on Earth after aborting their mission to the International Space Station Thursday morning due to a problem with the rocket's booster. Find out what officials know about the issue so far.

OPD chief

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has appointed a 25-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department to be its next chief. Meet Orlando Rolon, who could soon become the department's 39th chief.

Support squirrel

The family of the woman kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Orlando is speaking out after her story went viral this week. Hear why her daughter said the airline was wrong.

Watching the tropics

While Michael is still making its way through the southeastern U.S. as a tropical storm, the tropics are busy. See what's expected to come of Hurricane Leslie, Tropical Storm Nadine and a third area of low pressure expected to develop over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

