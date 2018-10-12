WATCH News 6 Now: President to visit Florida; finally fall in Orlando area?

President Donald Trump said he's planning a trip to Florida. Find out when and get the rest of your Friday news and weather below.

President's visit

The president said on Twitter Friday he plans to visit Florida after Hurricane Michael devastated the state's Gulf Coast. Get the details surrounding his trip.

Facebook hack

Almost 30 million Facebook users information in the social media giant's biggest security breach yet, company officials said Friday. See what action is being taken after the attack.

School bus plunge

A school bus carrying students to an Orange County school plunged into a swimming pool Friday behind a home. Find out what led up to the crash.

I-4 ramp shift

A new westbound I-4 entrance ramp is scheduled to open Monday off Colonial Drive. Find out how it could impact your commute.

UCF vs. Memphis

The University of Central Florida Knights play the University of Memphis Tigers Saturday at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Get everything you need to know about the big game before it happens.

Finally fall?

Central Florida will get a taste of fall -- at least by Sunshine State standards -- with overnight lows reaching the 50s early Saturday in some parts of the region. Get the full forecast to help plan your weekend.

