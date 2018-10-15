Trending: President visits Panhandle; UCF cheerleader faces battery charges

President Donald Trump made a trip to Florida less than one week after a Category 4 hurricane devastated parts of the state. Learn more about his visit and get the rest of your Monday news and weather below.

President's visit

The president got an up-close look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael. Get the latest on his trip to the Panhandle.

Florida justices

The next governor of Florida, rather than Gov. Rick Scott, will get to choose three new justices to the state Supreme Court, the Court ruled Monday. Learn more about the ruling and what led up to it.

First flu death

The first flu death of the season has been reported in Florida, and experts say the victim was a child who had not been vaccinated. See what experts recommend in the fight against the flu this season.

UCF cheerleader charged

A former UCF cheerleader accused of sexually battering two teammates ignored them as they repeatedly asked him to stop and urged them to give in to him, according to university police. Find out what charges he's facing in connection with the alleged attacks.

Open enrollment

The enrollment period for buying health insurance through the federal government officially began Monday. Get everything you need to know about the open enrollment period before it ends.

No fall here

The heat and little rain are making it feel like anything but fall in the Orlando area. Find out whether temperatures will drop this week.

