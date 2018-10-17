WATCH News 6 Now: Guide to Biketoberfest 2018; red tide in Central Florida?

The red tide problem could be reaching other parts of Florida. Find out where waters are being tested now and get the rest of your Wednesday news and weather below.

Red tide spreading?

Waters along the Space Coast are being tested for red tide, but dead fish washed ashore and itchy throats have some residents already convinced the issue has reached Brevard County. See the signs of red tide creeping up in Melbourne Beach and the Indialantic.

Amendments: staying or going?

After a lower court ruled last month to throw out a few proposed amendments, the Florida Supreme Court decided otherwise. Find out which three amendments will still be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Guide to Biketoberfest

Motorcyclists, get excited. The annual Biketoberfest event is rolling into Daytona Beach Thursday and we're here to make your ride as smooth as possible. See the complete guide to Biketoberfest 2018.

Big Bird taking off

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who has portrayed our beloved Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street" since its 1969 premiere, announced Wednesday he's stepping down from the roles. Take a walk down memory lane and share your favorite Big Bird moment with News 6.

Dream job?

Calling all sports fanatics: Your dream job is now available. And the pay is not too shabby. Find out what company wants to pay $25 per hour for people to watch sports -- on their own schedules.

Is nothing sacred?

OK, that's it. Time to cancel fall. Buffalo Wild Wings' new pumpkin-flavored wing sauce may be the straw that broke the fall-lover's back. Get a full taste for the new flavor and let us know whether you'd be willing to try it.

Cooldown coming

It has been straight up hot this week, but don't worry -- a cooldown is coming to the Orlando area. Find out when temperatures will take a dip.

