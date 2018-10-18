Trending: Avoiding 'red tide tickle;' video shows woman abandoning toddler

The results are in, confirming red tide has made its way to Brevard County. Get the latest on the algae bloom and the rest of your Thursday news and weather below.

Red tide confirmed

The results of water testing came in late Wednesday, confirming what many residents already suspected: red tide in Brevard. See what else the results revealed and how red tide can affect your health.

Doorstep dropoff

A toddler is safe after being left on the front porch of a Texas home by a woman who frantically knocked and rang the doorbell before she took off without him, authorities say. See the doorbell camera video that captured the unusual incident.

Biketoberfest begins

One of Central Florida's favorite events is officially underway in Daytona Beach. Get the guide to all things Biketoberfest 2018.

Nightmare burger

Burger King has introduced a Halloween-themed food item to its menu in time for the holiday. See the spooky sandwich the food chain is serving up next week. Hint: it has a green bun.

Mild winter ahead?

This may not mean much to Floridians -- since we basically sweat all year -- but many other parts of the country could experience a warmer winter than usual. See NOAA's new seasonal forecast and what else could be on tap for the U.S.

Cold front coming

Even if winter isn't guaranteed to be chilly this year, Orlando area residents can at least look forward to a cold front heading our way. See how low temperatures could get by the beginning of next week.

