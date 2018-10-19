Trending on News 6: Red tide fish kill plagues Brevard; could fall finally be here?

The death toll from Hurricane Michael has continued to rise more than a week after the storm ravaged the Florida Panhandle. Get the latest on the devastation along the Gulf Coast and the rest of your Friday news and weather.

Michael death toll

At least 35 people have died as a result of the Category 4 hurricane, with the most recent death being that of a firefighter who was helping clean out his family's debris-filled home, officials say. Keep up with all the developments in the aftermath of the storm.

Dead fish found

Scores of dead fish washed up on the beach in Cocoa Beach Friday morning, two days after red tide was confirmed just south of the fish kill. Get the latest on the algae bloom.

School safety idea

School safety has been an important topic in recent months, but a former Orlando paramedic thinks he may know of something that could protect students in classrooms from active shooters. See the unusual piece of equipment he's pushing to get in Central Florida schools.

UCF vs. ECU

The undefeated University of Central Florida Knights are hitting the turf again this weekend, hoping to bring home a victory against East Carolina University. See the six things you need to know before the game.

Shaquem Griffin collectable

If you've ever needed a collectors' item, it's this limited-edition bobblehead of Shaquem Griffin commemorating his selection in the 2018 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. See the piece of memorabilia just released Friday.

Finally fall

Central Florida is about to feel the season's changes this weekend – finally. Find out when temperatures are expected to drop and how long cooler weather will stick around.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.