WATCH News 6 Now: Your phone might go berserk tomorrow; flights less than $100

Not for sale

An 81-year-old man who offered money to a woman at a Port Orange Walmart to buy her 8-year-old daughter on Friday has been arrested, police said. Hear what the girl's mother said about the frightening encounter.

Mom vs. bullies

A woman who says her daughter was being bullied at a Cocoa elementary school was arrested after police said she threw cayenne pepper at her daughter's accused bullies. See what the woman said she did before taking matters into her own hands.

Nationwide alert

Your phone will probably receive a loud notification tomorrow afternoon, but you won't be the only person getting it. Find out why 75 percent of all wireless users are expected to get the alert.

2018 amendments

The midterm election is just around the corner, and Florida voters can expect to see 12 amendments on the ballot this year. Find out which candidates support each amendment and what the amendments really mean.

Minimum wage

With Amazon being the most recent of a number of major companies choosing to raise their minimum wage pay to $15 per hour, you may be considering applying for a new job. Find out what Orlando-area employers are offering similar pay.

Thanksgiving closures

If you were hoping to swing by your favorite store early to get the best Black Friday deals, you may have to wait longer than you you planned. See the long list of stores choosing not to open on Thanksgiving Day to give employees more time with their loved ones.

Huge flight sale

Looking to get out of town for a bit? Now may be the time to do it. Southwest has launched its 72-hour sale, offering cheap flights out of Orlando for the next three days. Find out where you can go for less than $100.

Tropical wave

If you thought you saw rain in Central Florida Tuesday, you thought right. After a few days with little rain, the chance for rain is increasing just in time to distract you from a tropical wave that just formed in the Caribbean. Get the full forecast from the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team.

