WATCH News 6 Now: John Legend in Orlando; latest on Hurricane Leslie

A big star is in Central Florida Wednesday showing his support for a certain amendment. Find out where he's visiting and get the rest of your Wednesday news and weather below.

John Legend visits

A big name is in Orlando Wednesday to encourage citizens to get out and vote, specifically for Amendment 4. Find out where John Legend is making a stop and what the amendment is all about.

UCF's new provost

History has been made at the University of Central Florida. Meet the woman who will serve as the school's first-ever black female provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

Toys 'R' Us comeback?

Are you missing Geoffrey the giraffe and his crew? You may not have to much longer. Find out why some say the Toys 'R' Us brand could be making a comeback.

Retro Trix

A classic piece of Trix cereal is also making a comeback, and Trix lovers from the '90s are thrilled. Find out what shapes you'll soon see again in your box.

Money-saving costumes

Finding it hard to get excited about Halloween because you're stuck thinking about how costly your costume might be? Good news: it doesn't have to be. See the five tips you need to save money and time on costumes.

Latest on Leslie

Leslie is officially a hurricane swirling in the Atlantic and News 6 meteorologists are keeping their eyes on another tropical wave. Find out whether the systems could impact weather in the Orlando area.

