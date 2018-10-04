WATCH News 6 Now: Concerns over certain phone case; big beef recall

Parents are being warned not to buy a certain cellphone case. Find out why and get the rest of your Thursday news and weather below.

Catholic crimes

Floridians can now report past sex abuse by Catholic priests through a new tip site and the victims' information will be kept confidential. Find out how many victims of abuse have already come forward and learn more about the investigation Florida authorities have launched.

Don't buy this

Authorities are warning parents through social media not to buy a phone case that looks like a handgun. See the picture of the case and get the warning from police.

Big beef recall

Planning to make beef for dinner? You may want to check it first. More than 6.5 million pounds of beef have been recalled due to salmonella concerns. Learn more about the recall and what products you should avoid.

National Taco Day

Now that you've checked your beef and made sure it's safe to eat, you can go ahead and start prepping to make your celebratory tacos for National Taco Day. If you're not in the mood to cook, see the list of deals you can get in on Thursday.

SeaWorld additions

SeaWorld Orlando on Thursday unveiled its record-breaking thrill ride, Infinity Falls, and announced its new annual pass program. Get the details you need to know about both.

Tropics update

Central Florida will see a nice end to the week weather-wise, but all eyes continue to be on the tropics. Get the latest on Hurricane Leslie and a tropical wave being eyed in the Atlantic.

