WATCH News 6 Now: Latest on Kavanaugh nomination; rip current risks

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is moving on to the next stage of his nomination after the Senate's Friday vote. Get the latest on his nomination and the rest of your Friday news and weather below.

Kavanaugh nomination

The Senate voted 51-49 on Friday to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to a final vote. See how each senator voted and find out how soon they could vote on whether to confirm him.

Stressed state

Do you live in Florida? Do you feel stressed? It makes sense since you live in the third-most stressed out state in the U.S., according to a new study. See the criteria used to find the rankings and find out what state topped the list.

UCF. vs. SMU

The University of Central Florida is hosting another home football game this weekend. Find out everything you need to know about the Knights' game vs. SMU.

Where to watch

Can't make it to the game, but still want to keep up with the black and gold? We've got you covered. See a list of the best Orlando-area sports bars and grills to watch UCF games.

Orlando-area fun

If football isn't your thing, you still have options when it comes to your weekend plans. Get a look at 17 things to do this weekend in the Orlando area.

Travel tips

Got a flight to somewhere nice anytime soon? Traveling can be stressful, so let us make it easier on you. Be the first to get your luggage with these 4 tips.

Rip currents

Low rain chances this weekend make for great tailgating weather, but if you're hitting the beach, you've still got to be careful. See how Hurricane Leslie is impacting rip currents in Florida and get the rest of your weekend forecast.

