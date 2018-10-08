WATCH News 6 Now: Hurricane Michael heads toward Florida; president in Orlando

Gov. Rick Scott has ordered a state of emergency for 26 Florida counties as Hurricane Michael barrels toward the Sunshine State. Get the latest on the storm and the rest of your Monday news and weather below.

Latest on Michael

Hurricane Michael is making its way toward the Florida Panhandle and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm. Get the latest on the storm's path.

Michael impacts

The storm is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen as it continues its trek toward Florida. Find out how the storm is expected to impact the Orlando area.

Governor warning

Scott has issued warnings to Floridians telling them to prepare for the storm he said will be life-threatening. Get the latest from the governor.

President in Orlando

During a visit to Orlando Monday, President Donald Trump delivered a speech honoring law enforcement officers across the country. See how he praised officers and what other topics he covered.

Voting deadlines

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Florida. Find out how you can register and see other important deadlines using ClickOrlando.com's general election voter information guide.

