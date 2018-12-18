News 6 Now -- 12/17/18

Happy Monday. Here's your daily dose of news and weather to help you start your week:

Driving change

A Florida state representative introduced a new bill Monday that would ban drivers from touching or holding a cellphone. Learn more about the bill and what it could mean for Florida drivers.

Code red chaos

Newly released 911 calls from a code red drill at a Seminole County school shed light on parents' fears as the drill was taking place. Hear the calls and find out why dispatchers didn't immediately know how to respond to callers.

Steps toward Space Command

President Donald Trump is taking steps toward ordering the establishment of a new military Space Command this week. Find out what the president has in mind for the Space Command and what's being done to promote it.

Holiday heart attacks

The pressure is on this time of year, and your heart reportedly feels the effects of those stressors, too, according to a report. Find out why researchers say the risk of having a heart attack increases by 37 percent on Christmas Eve.

Making a difference

An assistant principal at an Orange County school is making a difference in the lives of dozens of teens by teaching them the value of leadership, community service and more. See why he says the odds are already against the teens and what he's doing to change that.

Poacher's punishment

Remember getting in trouble when you were young and having to write sentences saying you wouldn't make the mistake again as your punishment? A Missouri poacher's punishment is basically that -- but on a whole new level. See what a judge ordered him to do for killing hundreds of deer. Hint: It involves the movie "Bambi."

Break from storms

If you're sick of stormy weather, you're in luck. The Orlando area is expected to see a couple nice days before storms come back. Find out when storms could return to the forecast.

