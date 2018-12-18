News 6 at 6 -- 12/18/18

It's a bright, beautiful Tuesday, but how long will the pleasant weather stick around? Get the forecast and all your Tuesday headlines below:

Penny Marshall

Actress and director Penny Marshall, known for her starring role as Laverne in "Laverne & Shirley," has died at age 75. Get the details on her passing and take a look back at her life.

Teen fatally shot

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday while walking to Boone High School in Orlando, and authorities are still looking for the shooter. Get the latest on the tragedy and hear the message sent to students' parents.

US Space Command

During a visit to the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that President Trump has launched the Pentagon's new Space Command. Find out what role it will play when it comes to U.S. activities in space.

Sea cows in Florida

It's been a tough year for Florida's manatee population, but wildlife officials are finally able to deliver some good news about our beloved sea cows: there are more swimming in our waters than they initially thought. Get the details on the new estimate and where the number came from.

Porch pirate plot

Package thieves are always a huge problem this time of year, but an ex-NASA engineer may have just what you need to stop them -- or at least get revenge on them when they strike. See his genius glitter bomb trap and explore other tips to prevent thefts.

Sunshine to storms

It's been a cool but otherwise beautiful start to the week, but the sunshine is expected to give way to storms later this week. Find out when the threat for strong and potentially severe storms returns.

