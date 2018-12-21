News 6 at 6 -- 12/21/18

Happy Friday! With the holiday weekend so close, it may have been easy to miss today's biggest stories. We've compiled a list all the stories that made headlines, as well as your latest weather update, below.

Rockledge boy needs service dog

Four-year-old Caiden DiMeo's family is asking for help getting their son, who has an incurable condition, a service dog. See how an anonymous donor is working to help Caiden get his companion and how you can help.

Possible government shutdown looms

Nine federal agencies are set to run out of money at midnight Friday. Find out how the shutdown could help you and those you know if it begins Saturday.

50th anniversary of Apollo 8 mission

Friday marks 50 years since NASA's first moon mission, Apollo 8. The mission took three astronauts to the moon, which they orbited. Read about the mission's impact on space travel as a whole and how many are remembering the event.

******************************

Florida unemployment lowest in 12 years

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that the state's unemployment level dropped to 3.3 percent in November, lower than both October's and the national unemployment rate. See the counties in which unemployment is the lowest.

Spectacular local light displays

News 6 has compiled a list of some of the most remarkable holiday light displays in Central Florida. Take a look at photos of the top four you can visit all in one night.

Police give away free dinners

Orlando police officers gave away 850 holiday dinners to families in need Friday as part of an annual tradition. Read what some of the families had to say about the gift.

Winter solstice brings cooler, drier weather

Friday evening marks the official start of winter, and along with the season change, Central Florida is experiencing some cool air. Find out the full forecast, including what the weather is expected to look like on Christmas.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.