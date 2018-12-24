WATCH News 6: Santa tracker lives on, church raises money for local family

Happy Monday and Christmas Eve! Among all the holiday hubbub today, it might have been easy to miss some news. No worries, we at News 6 have the perfect gift of a recap of what's making headlines for you today -- and you can open it early.

Shutdown can't stop Santa tracker

Even though the government may be in a partial shutdown, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is planning to track Santa Claus' path through the night. Read more about why the agency can stay open and how you can watch the tracker.

Deputy-in-training involved in shooting

A deputy-in-training was involved in an Osceola County shooting Sunday night. Find out what officials know about the shooting and how neighbors reacted to the disturbance.

Bomb scare at Greyhound station

Holiday travelers got a shock Monday when a man claimed to have a explosive device at an Orlando Greyhound bus station. See what else authorities say the man did before he was arrested.

Orlando church raises money for family in need

A local church is helping a family who has medical expenses and home repairs after its father was diagnosed with cancer. Read about what the family needs and how you can help.

A gift of temperate weather

After chilly weather to begin Christmas Eve morning, the rest of the day is expected to be cool and sunny. See what the forecast is predicted to bring on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.