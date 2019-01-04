WATCH News 6: Almost 1 million Fords recalled; Slinky Dog's tail missing in action

Happy Friday. In the hustle and bustle to get to the first weekend of 2019, you may have missed some Central Florida news. No worries -- we've got all the headlines you need to catch up on below.

Children killed in I-75 crash

Five children heading to Disney World were killed in a multivehicle crash Thursday on I-75 Alachua. Read more about how the crash occurred and what locals are doing to help the victims and their families.

Ford recalls nearly 1 million vehicles

If you've got a Ford vehicle, it might be time to take it in. The company is recalling over 950,000 vehicles to replace airbags that could explode. Learn more about the models affected by the recall.

Disney removes Slinky Dog's tail

The tale of a missing tail -- officials at Walt Disney World have confirmed that they removed the tail of the giant Slinky Dog cart on the Slinky Dog Dash ride in Hollywood Studios. Read about why they said the tail is gone and if it's coming back.

President Trump says shutdown could stay

A meeting between President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer has ended in a continued stalemate about funding for a border wall. Find out how long Trump suggested the shutdown could continue.

I-4 overpass to open -- finally

An overpass that has been promised for nearly a year is finally slated to open on Monday. See where the overpass is placed and how it could alleviate traffic woes in downtown.

Girl Scouts release new cookie flavor

A new year means a new season -- a new season of Girl Scout cookies, that is, along with a brand-new flavor. Read all the delicious details on the cookie you won't be able to resist.

Friday brings weather changes

Have you been outside today during one of Central Florida's many changing climates? Check out the full forecast and see what the weekend will bring.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.