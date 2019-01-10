WATCH News 6 Now: Remains found on missing couple's property; warmer temps on way

Friday is just a day away, but before we get there, here's all the news and weather you need to know for your Thursday:

Help for federal employees

The government shutdown entered its 20th day Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees and government contractors either without work or working without pay for the third week in a row. See what financial relief options are available to furloughed employees as the shutdown continues.

Remains found

Human remains were found Thursday in Dunnellon on the property of a couple recently reported missing by family members, officials said. Find out what authorities are saying about the investigation.

Anthony family foreclosure

Casey Anthony's parents are asking for their foreclosure trial on the home they've been fighting to keep since 2013 to be delayed again due to injuries George Anthony suffered in a "horrific" crash. Get the latest in the case and find out more about his injuries.

Norovirus outbreak

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is returning to a Florida port earlier than expected after hundreds were impacted by a Norovirus outbreak while on board. See what you need to know about the illness and what cruise line officials are saying about the outbreak.

Tim Tebow scores engagement

It's official: Florida's favorite football star is engaged. Get the full story on Tim Tebow's engagement to former Miss Universe.

Disney race weekend

Thursday kicked off the start of Disney's annual marathon race weekend in the Orlando area. Get the full guide to enjoying the event-filled weekend.

Universal Mardi Gras

Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebration is just one month away, and the park has officially announced its concert schedule. See the full lineup, which includes big names like Pitbull and Macklemore.

Weekend warmup

It's been a chilly Thursday in the Orlando area, but the cold weather isn't expected to last much longer. Find out how warm temperatures will get in time for your weekend.

