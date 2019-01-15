Trending: Netflix price hike; News 6 anchor releases children's book

If you're reading this, you made it through Monday and are well on your way to Wednesday. Pat yourself on the back for that, then get your Tuesday news and weather below.

Human trafficking case

Authorities say seven people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was used as a "sex slave" in a Marion County human trafficking case. Find out how you can report human trafficking or get help.

'Miracle on the Hudson'

It's been 10 years since a US Airways pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the Hudson River when two geese flew into the plane's engines and managed to get all 154 passengers to safety. Hear what an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor had to say about the pilot's skills and how the incident changed the aviation industry.

QB controversy at UCF

McKenzie Milton is still hurt and Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush announced Tuesday that he's transferring to UCF and will be eligible to play next semester. Find out why his move is raising questions about who will lead the black and gold through its next football season.

Otter attacks

An otter that wildlife officials said scratched and bit multiple people in Orange County has been killed. Find out what you should watch out for and how you can report unusual behavior in potentially dangerous otters.

Netflix hikes prices

If you thought your Netflix account was putting a dent in your wallet before, you might not like what you're about to see: The company announced it's raising its prices from 13 percent to 18 percent. Find out when its biggest increase since its launch will go into effect.

News 6 anchor's book

Lisa Bell: A talented news anchor, loving mother and now, a children's author. Get an inside look at her new book, "Norman the Watchful Gnome," and find out how you can purchase a copy for the bedtime story -- loving child in your life.

Orange County corrections officers arrested

Orange County Department of Corrections employee and his new girlfriend, also a jail employee are accused of beating the mother of his children during an attack that police said took place while both employees should have been at work.

Orlando police arrested Jamall Jolly, 32, and Tia Chin, 28, Tuesday on charges of domestic violence battery and battery. Click here for the full report.

Warm-up on way

If you're sick of the chilly air in Central Florida, you'll enjoy the gradual warm-up throughout the week. If you're enjoying the cooler temperatures, there's more on the way. See when the next cold front arrives.

