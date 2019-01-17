WATCH News 6: DeSantis talks medical pot problems; Parkland movie to premiere

It's nearly Friday, and with that final push to the weekend comes the possibility of missing out on some news. No need to fear -- News 6 has all of the Thursday headlines that you won't want to miss below.

Gov. DeSantis announces new plan for smokable medical marijuana

New regulations may be coming for Florida's medical marijuana industry. Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Winter Park Thursday to discuss why he thinks prescribed patients should be able to smoke marijuana. Read DeSantis' plan for implementing new legislation on the topic.

Parkland documentary to premiere Friday

A new documentary detailing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is premiering Friday in Orlando. See how the filmmaker is working to keep the documentary respectful of those who died.

Find out if your car is part of the Kia, Hyundai recalls

A total of over 148,000 vehicles are included as part of a Wednesday recall related to the vehicles' fuel tubes. Find out if your vehicle is affected by the recall.

Here's where you can see Sunday's lunar eclipse

A super blood wolf moon is in store Sunday night, and Central Floridians will be able to see the rare phenomenon from nearly anywhere. Check out the list of local observatories hosting viewing parties.

Family fights for Good Samaritan Act change

When 18-year-old Adrian Diaz drowned behind a hotel in September, his family took action to make a change. Take a look at the changes that Diaz's family is proposing to Florida's Good Samaritan Act.

Cold temperatures in store after mild couple days

While Friday and Saturday may feel mild and temperate, News 6 meteorologists said another cold front is expected to move through Central Florida over the weekend. Find out the predicted temperatures and if you need to take any precautions.

