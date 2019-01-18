WATCH News 6 Now: How to keep kids safe online; big changes coming to forecast

It's Friday, Friday, gotta get smart on Friday. If you didn't read that to the tune of Rebecca Black's "Friday," don't start now. The rest of this newsletter is just your daily dose of headlines.

Elections supervisor suspension

Remember those recounts after last year's midterm election? Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear we're not done talking about them yet when he suspended a Palm Beach County official for missing recount deadlines. Find out who is out of office and what led up to the governor's announcement.

'Fortnite' luring

An accused child predator used the popular video game "Fortnite" to arrange to meet with a Central Florida girl he then had sex with, according to deputies. See why authorities say there may be several other victims and learn how you can monitor your child's devices.

Money smarts for students

Did you learn how to be responsible with money during your time in school? A new Florida bill aims to make sure students are getting the money smarts they need. Learn more about the bill and how it would require students to learn financial literacy.

SunPass charges

Have you checked your SunPass log lately? One driver was surprised to find mystery tolls on her account when she checked it. Find out how she handled them and how you can conduct your own SunPass check.

Total lunar eclipse

Have you ever heard of a super blood wolf moon? You'll have a chance to see one in the sky this weekend. Find out what to expect and when you can view the rare phenomenon.

Build-A-Bear celebration

The best way to celebrate National Hug Day is to take part in a warm embrace, and Build-A-Bear is helping you do that this weekend with $5.50 bears. Get the details on the deal you and your kiddo will love.

Big changes ahead

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts, because some major changes are coming to Central Florida. Get the full forecast from the News 6 PinPoint Weather team.

