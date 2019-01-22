WATCH News 6 Now: New details in Jayme Closs case; more help for furloughed employees

How does $15 an hour minimum wage sound? A popular Florida attorney is pushing for it. Get the full story and the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

Higher minimum wage

Attorney John Morgan says his ballot initiative to increase Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour is headed to the state Supreme Court for review. Get the details on the initiative and hear what Morgan had to say about it.

Jayme Closs kidnapping

The Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs held a Christmas party in his home where he was holding Closs captive under a twin bed, according to a report. Read the full report and get the latest details in the story.

DC protest controversy

President Donald Trump is speaking out about the video spreading online of students wearing hats with his slogan "Make America Great Again" involved in a confrontation with an older Native American man at a rally in D.C. Get the details on the controversy surrounding the encounter and what the president is saying about it.

2019 Oscar nominees

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards have been announced, which means it's time for you to take your picks. See the full list of nominees and cast your vote for each category.

Help for furloughed employees

As the partial federal government shutdown lingers, more businesses are opening their doors to help those struggling financially, including a Groveland Great Clips, which is now offering free haircuts to furloughed employees. See what other resources are available and share the list with those affected.

Sesame Street sneak peek

A trip to SeaWorld Orlando will soon include a trip down Sesame Street. Get a sneak peek at the attraction and find out when it's set to open.

Take Me Home Tuesday

News 6 is working to get results each week by helping a pet currently living in a shelter find its forever home. On this Take Me Home Tuesday, Bobbie the boxer is looking to find someone who is ready for his big heart and even bigger personality. Share his story to help him find his perfect match.

Temps rebound

After a (very) chilly start to the week, temperatures are finally making their way up again. But don't get too excited -- another cold front is looming. Find out when the next cooldown will come.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.