WATCH News 6 Now: Latest on Florida bank shooting; severe weather threat

You've made it halfway through the work week, which means it's time for your Wednesday news and weather.

Bank shooting

Multiple people were shot at a SunTrust bank in Sebring Wednesday after a man opened fire and barricaded himself inside, officials say. Watch News 6 for the latest on this story as it continues to develop.

Tax return delays?

Hundreds of IRS workers were given permission to skip work as the partial government shutdown continues. Find out what this could mean for your tax returns and what tax specialists recommend.

Pedestrian dangers

Florida has the highest rate of pedestrian deaths, and the most dangerous city for pedestrians is right here in Central Florida, according to new data. Get a look at the full report and see what other spots topped the list.

No Sweethearts for you

You may as well go ahead and cancel Valentine's Day because the iconic candy, Sweethearts, won't be making an appearance this year. Find out why the sweet treats won't be available and if they're expected to return.

Running late?

Are you always late? Don't beat yourself up about it. According to a new study, you may just be overly optimistic or a good multitasker. See the new research that suggests late people will live longer, more successful lives.

Threat of storms

Tired of the weather roller coaster? Buckle up, the ride's not over yet. After a cold streak early this week and a warm Wednesday, storms are threatening the Orlando area. Find out when the possibility of severe weather makes its way to the forecast.

