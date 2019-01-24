WATCH News 6 Now: Survivor in Florida bank shooting; Mike Ertel out as secretary of state

A Highlands County Sheriff's SWAT vehicle is stationed out in front of a SunTrust Bank branch, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Sebring, Fla., where authorities say five people were shot and killed. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Survivor in bank shooting

New details, including a story of survival, are emerging in the Florida bank shooting that left five people dead. Find out how an employee was able to make it out of the bank alive.

Secretary of state resigns

Just weeks after taking on his new role, Florida Secretary of State Mike Ertel has resigned after old pictures of him wearing blackface makeup were shown to the governor's office, according to a report. See the controversial photos and get the full story.

Severe weather damage

A possible tornado tore a Lake County home off its foundation during a span of severe weather Thursday morning. See the damage it left behind and find out what other parts of Central Florida were affected by the storms.

Jennifer Kesse: 13 years later

Thursday marks 13 years since the disappearance of 24-year-old Jennifer Kesse, the face of one of Central Florida's oldest missing persons cases. Get the details on her story and where it stands now.

Deregulating Florida business

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold an event in Orlando next week to identify harmful regulations that he says are hurting businesses in Florida. Find out who's invited to the event and what the governor hopes to accomplish.

Family kicked off flight

A family vacationing in Florida says it was kicked off its flight after passengers complained about their body odor. Read the statement from the airline following the family's removal.

OT and free wings

As if you needed a reason to stay up later on a Sunday night, this potential promotion from Buffalo Wild Wings may leave you wishing for overtime. See what the restaurant is promising if the game enters OT.

'Baby Shark' show

Can't get enough of "Baby Shark?" You'll be pleased -- or annoyed, if you're the parent of a child who never stops playing the song -- to know "Baby Shark" is making its way to Netflix. Get the details on your child's next favorite show.

