WATCH News 6 Now: Search for shooter in Chuluota deaths; deal to reopen government

The weekend is almost here, but you can't start it until you've had your Friday dose of news and weather.

Multiple bodies found

Deputies are searching for a vehicle of interest after three people were found dead in a Seminole County home. Get the details on the vehicle and what authorities have said about the investigation.

Deal to end shutdown

After weeks of a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump has announced that a deal has been reached to end it. Find out how long the legislation will allow the government to reopen.

Charges against Gillum

Florida's ethics commission has voted to move forward with charges against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Get details on what Gillum is accused of doing and how he plans to contest the charges.

Florida bank suspect

The man accused of fatally shooting five women at a Florida bank had dreams of killing others, according to documents. See the new details authorities are learning about the suspected gunman.

Storm damage

One day after storms ripped through Central Florida, the National Weather Service said a tornado did not touch down in Lake County. Get a look at the damage to the area and what NWS said caused it.

Highway hypnosis

Ever drive somewhere and think, "How did I just get here?" We're all guilty of it. Find out why research suggests 'highway hypnosis' isn't actually a bad thing.

Chilly weekend

It's been a week of weather changes, but if you were hoping for some consistency, it's finally here. The chilly temperatures are sticking around through the weekend. Get your full forecast before making your plans.

