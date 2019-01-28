WATCH News 6 Now: New details on Chuluota shooting suspect; response to orca whale death at SeaWorld

Grant Amato is accused of killing his father, mother and brother at their home in Chuluota.

Another week, another round of Monday news and weather from News 6.

Triple slaying suspect

Authorities are releasing new details about the man accused of gunning down his parents and brother in Chuluota last week. Find out how much officials say he stole from them before the slayings and what he's believed to have done with the money.

SeaWorld whale dies

Kayla, a 30-year-old orca whale at SeaWorld Orlando, has died after showing signs of discomfort over the weekend. See what the company and PETA officials are saying about the whale's death.

New secretary of state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing Circuit Judge Laurel Lee to replace Mike Ertel, Florida's top election official who abruptly resigned last week. Get everything you need to know about Lee's background and Ertel's resignation.

Animal cruelty bill

Animal cruelty and bestiality could become a felony nationwide under a bill introduced by two Florida congressmen. See how much time someone could spend behind bars if they're convicted and what else the bill could bring.

Pro Bowl probs

After two years of nasty weather and the Pro Bowl contract between the NFL and Orlando coming to an end, many wonder if the league will consider bringing the event back to the City Beautiful. Do you think Orlando deserves to keep it? Vote in our poll.

Thrift store craze

If you've recently fallen into the "Marie Kondo" craze of gutting your home, you should probably know your options when it comes to where you can take the things you're getting rid of. Oh, and where to browse for new treasures, since you suddenly have all this extra room. See the map of Central Florida thrift stores where you can save big and watch Adrianna Iwasinski's report at 5 p.m.

Here comes the sun

Finally, the wet weekend is over and the sun has returned to the Orlando area. The chill is still here, but how long will it last? Get the full forecast to help plan your week.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.