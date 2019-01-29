WATCH News 6 Now: Even chillier temps coming to Orlando area; cure for cancer could be close

Happy Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

Canceled flights

More than a dozen flights were canceled at Orlando International Airport Tuesday as a polar vortex is causing temperatures to plummet to record-breaking lows in the Midwest. Check the status of your flight to see if weather is impacting your travel plans.

Gillum's new gig

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is joining CNN as a political commentator. Get the details on his new gig.

Space heater safety

Orange County Fire Rescue crews battled blazes at two Pine Hills homes Tuesday amid the cold snap. See the safety tips you should keep in mind when using space heaters to keep warm.

Cure for cancer?

It may seem out of reach to some, but scientists in Israel claim there will be a complete cure for cancer within the next year. Hear their plans and why they believe the cure is coming.

FaceTime flaw

A FaceTime bug first discovered Monday allows users to eavesdrop on other people without them even answering the call. Find out how you can avoid falling victim to the bug and what Apple is doing about it.

Take Me Home Tuesday

In this week's edition of "Take Me Home Tuesday," News 6 is looking to get sweet Sky, a deaf American Staffordshire terrier that's been in the shelter for more than 1,025 days, a forever home. See her pictures and share her story to help get results.

Chill continues

The sun has finally returned after a chilly, wet weekend, but temperatures are still below average -- and it's only expected to get colder before the next warmup. Find out how long the cold weather will continue.

