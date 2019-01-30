WATCH News 6 Now: UCF student had AR-15 on campus; heavy metals found in popular fruit juices

You're halfway through the work week. To celebrate, here's your Wednesday dose of news and weather:

Brrrutal weather

The polar vortex is bringing miserably cold temperatures to parts of the U.S. and has even caused the U.S. Postal Service to suspend mail delivery in 10 states. See just how low temperatures are dropping and the warnings that are being issued with the winter weather.

Can you help?

The Orlando area is also feeling the effects of the chilly weather, with highs forecast to reach the upper 50s Wednesday. See how it's impacted local shelters and how you can help the Salvation Army keep them open during the cold snap.

AR-15 at UCF

A University of Central Florida student was arrested Wednesday after police said he had a modified AR-15 in his car at an on-campus dorm. Get the details surrounding his arrest.

Chuluota 911 calls

Newly released calls to 911 detail what led up to the finding of three people authorities say had been fatally shot by their family member in Chuluota. Find out what role one victim's co-workers played in helping deputies find the victims and what else the 911 calls reveal.

Metals in fruit juice

Are you OK with your children drinking forms of heavy metal? If not, keep reading. Consumer Reports tested dozens of popular fruit juices sold across the country and found heavy metals in almost half of them. See what else CR's tests found.

Carnival Mardi Gras

It's been on the minds of many since it was announced, and Carnival Cruise Line is now releasing more information about its massive Mardi Gras ship. Find out everything you need to know about it, including when and where it will sail.

'Back to the Future'

You don't have to go far to go "Back to the Future" with the cast of your favorite movie. The cast of the 1985 hit film is coming to MegaCon Orlando. Get the details you need to attend the special events.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.