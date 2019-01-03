WATCH News 6 Now: Theme park ticket deals; record number of manatees killed by boats

It's Friday Eve, everyone. Here's what you need to know on this Thursday.

New House speaker

With a majority vote from the House of Representatives on the first day of the 116th Congress, Nancy Pelosi has officially been elected the new House speaker. Get the details on Pelosi's reclaimed role and how it's making history.

McDonald's attack

A video of a shocking attack is making its rounds online after a Florida man was seen grabbing the shirt of a McDonald's employee and trying to pull her over the counter. See the video and find out what led up to the violence.

Manatee boating deaths

A record number of manatees were killed by Florida boaters in 2018, according to a report. Get a closer look at the numbers and find out what other factors contributed to sea cow deaths.

Common cold or flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is increasing the U.S., but the scary part is -- flu symptoms can often be similar to those that accompany the common cold. Find out how you can tell the difference and protect yourself this flu season.

Theme park deals

Looking for things to do in the Orlando area without breaking the bank? Look no further. Disney is offering multiday ticket deals for Florida residents, and children ages 5 and under can get admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica. Find out how long the promotions are running.

Changes coming

It's been hot and dry to kick off the new year, but changes are making their way to Central Florida's forecast. Find out when sweater weather will return.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.