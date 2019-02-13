WATCH News 6 Now: Governor calls for school security improvements; 'Frozen 2' trailer released

We're halfway through the week. Take a break and catch up on Wednesday's news and weather.

Pulse shooting

Law enforcement officers who responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting fired more than 180 rounds of gunfire without hitting, wounding or killing any victims, according to a newly released report. Read the full report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to see what else it reveals about the response.

School security improvements

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he plans to issue an executive order designed to improve school security measures. See what else he hopes the executive order will accomplish.

Cruise crash

The Port Canaveral-based Norwegian Epic cruise ship crashed into a dock in Puerto Rico. View the gallery of photos that show the damage.

Goodnight Oppy

After 15 years, Opportunity, NASA's longest-running rover on Mars, is no more. Remember the rover through pictures showing some of its best Martian moments.

V-Day specials

What better way to celebrate the most romantic of holidays than with a discounted dinner? Share the love and save your money with some of these Valentine's Day specials.

'Frozen 2' coming soon

The trailer for the long-awaited "Frozen 2" has dropped, and we just can't let it go. Watch it for yourself and find out when it's expected to hit theaters.

Rain, rain, go away

It's been a wet Wednesday in the Orlando area, and more changes are on the way. See how low temperatures will dip after the rain clears.

