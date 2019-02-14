WATCH News 6 Now: Latest on Instagram Live shooting; check evening Valentine's forecast

You're almost to Friday, which means it's time for your Thursday dose of news and weather.

Parkland: One year later

It's been one year since a former student opened fire at a South Florida high school, leaving 17 people dead. See how the victims are being remembered and find out how the shooting in Parkland changed Florida.

Instagram shooting

Orange County deputies were involved in a shooting Wednesday night that the suspect captured on Instagram. Get the latest on his charges and what led up to the incident.

Death penalty

The man accused of killing his Chuluota family will face the death penalty, according to the State Attorney's Office. See what officials are saying about the decision.

Shut down UCF?

A Florida politician said the University of Central Florida should be shut down over its misuse of $38 million. Find out what he later said about the remark and how other leaders responded to it.

J Lo to Orlando

Let's get loud because Jenny from the block is making her way to the City Beautiful. Find out when Jennifer Lopez's "It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour" is stopping in Orlando.

Love in the air?

Your Valentine's Day forecast is looking picture perfect, so enjoy it while it lasts. Get the full forecast to find out when changes could be on the way.

