WATCH News 6 Now: Share your Common Core replacement ideas; record-breaking heat in Central Florida

Cocoa mom murdered

Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department are sifting through clues as the investigation into the death of a mother of four continues. Get the latest in the investigation since her body was found.

New sexual assault claim

A second case of sexual assault has been reported at the group home where police say a woman with disabilities was impregnated, according to the first victim's lawyer. Find out what else the attorney said about the alleged cases.

Good Samaritan killed

A good Samaritan was fatally struck on I-4 in Volusia County Monday morning while helping change a tire before the driver fled. See where a deputy later spotted the suspect and why authorities say he gave them a different story.

Jussie Smollett's alleged attack

The reaction after a popular actor said he was attacked is now shifting. Find out why authorities say Jussie Smollett's story about his alleged assault isn't adding up.

Common Core replacement

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans last month to remove Common Core from Florida schools and now officials need your help deciding what should replace it. Take the Florida Department of Education's survey to weigh in on the state's future academic standards.

Record-breaking highs

It's been a hot Presidents Day in the Orlando area, with a record-breaking high recorded in Melbourne. Find out how long the heat will stick around.

