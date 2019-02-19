WATCH News 6 Now: UCF president's resignation letter; who's running in 2020 election?

It's been a busy Tuesday. News 6 is here to get you caught up on your headlines of the day.

UCF president's resignation

President Dale Whittaker, who has been at the University of Central Florida's helm for less than a year, has submitted his resignation amid controversy over the institution's misuse of funds. Read Whittaker's full resignation letter.

Overdose reversal in schools

A bill has been filed that would allow Florida public schools to purchase and administer a drug that could reverse opioid overdoses. Get the details on the Senate bill and what it could mean for students.

Bernie Sanders 2020

The Democratic ticket for the next presidential election is growing once again. Those who "Felt the Bern" with Sen. Bernie Sanders' run in 2016 may be happy he's decided to give it another shot. Learn more about his platform and get to know the other candidates.

Autonomous shuttles

Self-driving shuttles are coming to Central Florida in a first-of-its-kind for the Lake Nona area. Find out when they could make their debut and where you'll be able to take them.

Take Me Home Tuesday

It's the most wonderful day of the week, when News 6 tries to get results for a pup in need of a fur-ever home. Meet Bear, the very good girl featured in this week's edition of "Take Me Home Tuesday."

Spotty showers

After a few days of heat, some spotty showers are making their way through the Orlando area. Get the full forecast to find out when you could see rain near you.

