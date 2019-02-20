WATCH News 6 Now: Governor's plan for cheaper prescriptions; 2019 ACM Award nominees

You're halfway through the work week. How about celebrating with a dose of daily headlines from News 6?

Governor in Central Florida

Ron DeSantis was in The Villages Wednesday to make a major announcement about health care. Hear his plan to help Floridians save money on prescription medication.

UCF president's resignation

Dale Whittaker officially submitted his letter of resignation as president of the University of Central Florida Tuesday amid a scandal regarding millions of misused dollars, and the board of trustees is preparing to review it. Get the full story and find out what to expect from Thursday's meeting.

SpaceX launch

Thursday is set to be a busy evening on the Space Coast, with SpaceX planning to launch a commercial moon lander for Israel and a satellite for Indonesia from Cape Canaveral. Learn more about the launch and find out where you can watch it.

ACM nominees

The moment country music fans have been waiting for is finally here: the list of the 2019 American County Music Awards nominees has been released. See the full list to find out who's up for which awards and when the awards will air on News 6.

Love Your Pet Day

We're obviously all obsessed with our furry companions every single day, but there's never a bad time to honor them with their own holiday. Take News 6's "Which dog breed are you" quiz in celebration of National Love Your Pet Day.

Near-record heat

The heat is still on, with near-record temperatures expected in the Orlando area Wednesday. Some showers are also possible. Find out how long the heat could last and when you could see rain near you.

