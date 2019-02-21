WATCH News 6 Now: What's next for UCF after president resigns; big changes coming to Epcot

It's Friday eve, which means you've almost made it through the work week. But first, here's what you need to know on this busy Thursday:

UCF president out

Dale Whittaker is officially stepping down as president of UCF after the university's board of trustees accepted his resignation in an emergency meeting Thursday amid a scandal regarding a misuse of funds. See what led up to the decision and what comes next for the school.

Actor in custody

President Donald Trump wants the "Empire" star accused of orchestrating his own assault to apologize for comments the president called "racist and dangerous." Get the latest in Jussie Smollett's case and find out why police believe he staged the attack.

SpaceX launch preview

In the first launch from the Space Coast this year, SpaceX is preparing to send an Israeli spacecraft up that will make history if it successfully lands on the moon's surface in a few months. Find out what you need to know about Israel's moon lander ahead of the Thursday night launch.

Harry Potter World upgrades

Fans of the Harry Potter saga are about to have even more reason to visit Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated coaster set to take flight at the park this summer.

Epcot transformation

In other theme park news, Disney has released renderings of its "big plans" for Epcot's multiyear transformation. See what park officials have planned and how soon you could see the changes.

Valuable VHS tapes

Have any old Disney VHS tapes packed up in your attic somewhere? It could be worth it to go through them. See what people are paying for the old movies and how to know which copies could be valuable.

Feelin' hot, hot, hot

It's still winter, but you'd never know it if you're hanging out in the Orlando area -- considering "feels like" temperatures could hit 90 degrees Thursday. Find out when you could feel some relief from the heat.

