WATCH News 6 Now: Florida waters free of toxic red tide; near-90 temps linger through weekend

Patriots owner arrested

The owner of the New England Patriots has been charged with soliciting prostitution in connection with a Florida spa tied to human trafficking, officials say. Read the NFL's response to the allegations against Robert Kraft.

R. Kelly charged

After years of of allegations against him, rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, court records show. Get the latest on the artist's indictment and the charges filed Friday listing at least three underage victims.

"Empire" actor cut from episodes

The TV star accused of staging his own attack has been cut from the final two episodes of the current season of "Empire," according to producers. Learn the reasoning behind producers' decisions to remove him amid the ongoing investigation.

More business on Space Coast

A new partnership is bringing more rockets to the Space Coast, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Find out how soon Firefly Aerospace could begin building and launching rockets from the Cape.

Florida free of red tide

After a rough year for Florida's waters, wildlife officials say they appear to finally be free of toxic red tide. See what conservation groups are now doing to replenish fish stocks decimated by the algae.

What to do around Orlando

If you're still looking for something to do this weekend, News 6 has you covered. Check out our list of what's happening around Orlando.

Heat continues

It's been a warm winter week in Central Florida, and the heat is sticking around through the weekend. Find out when a cooldown could be coming.

