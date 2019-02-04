WATCH News 6 Now: Gov. DeSantis on future of Gardiner scholarship; 80s return to Orlando area

News 6 hopes you've had a great start to your workweek. If you've been too busy to catch up on your Monday headlines, don't worry. Here's everything you need to know:

Super Bowl celebrations

If you haven't heard, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions once again -- shocker, we know. See how the biggest stars of Super Bowl LIII are celebrating their big win, as per tradition.

Education announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Central Florida Monday to announce his plan to fund every family on the waitlist for the Gardiner scholarship. Hear more of his plans for the future of education in Florida and how it fits into his budget.

Wilflife sanctuary fire

Dozens of animals are dead after a large fire broke out at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. Get a look at the damage and see how you can help the owner, who didn't have insurance.

'Y&R' star death

"Young and the Restless" fans are mourning the loss of Kristoff St. John, who was found dead Sunday at 52 years old. See how the star of the CBS daytime soap opera is being remembered.

Valentine's Day ideas

There are 10 days until Valentine's Day, which means you're running out of time to plan that romantic date for your special someone if you haven't already. Browse a list of 14 things to do with your Orlando Valentine for some inspiration.

Return of the 80s

If you were looking for a warmup in that streak of chilly weather last week, you got your wish. The 80s are returning to the Orlando-area forecast this week. See when they'll arrive and how long they'll stick around.

