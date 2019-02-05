WATCH News 6 Now: Family of once-conjoined twins shares story beyond hospital; children's toy recall

If you're reading this, you made it through a manic Monday and to a busy Tuesday. Here's your daily does of news and weather from News 6:

Race for state attorney

State Attorney Aramis Ayala will have a competition in the race to keep her seat in 2020 -- and it's someone she knows well. Meet her former assistant who announced plans to run against her, and see how she's responding to the news.

I-4 Ultimate suspension

Construction on I-4 has been suspended after a 59-year-old man was killed when he was hit in the head by a large iron pipe while working on the I-4 Ultimate project, officials say. Read the statement from the construction company regarding the man's death and the suspension.

Children's toy recall

If you got your little one a pretty pink Barbie vehicle for Christmas, you may want to check it. Fisher-Price has issued a recall for the Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper due to an injury hazard. Get the details on the model number and why the company says they should be taken away immediately.

Gun-related questions

News 6 is dedicating an entire day of coverage to discussing the gun-related issues that matter most to you. Voice your thoughts by submitting your questions and concerns, and find out when the special will air.

Conjoined twins update

The parents of once-conjoined twins are sharing the challenges they've faced and the rest of their story beyond the hospital. Get an update on the baby girls and watch the full interview with their father.

Take Me Home Tuesday

It's Tuesday, which means there's a new animal News 6 is hoping to find a fur-ever home. Meet Sylvester, a 5-year-old boxer mix who wants a better chance at life.

February in Florida

You know that sunny and 75-degree weather that brings snow birds to Florida in the winter? It's back, and we're welcoming it with open arms. Find out when highs will reach the 80s and how long the warmer temps will stick around.

