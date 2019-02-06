WATCH News 6 Now: Osceola student death investigation; 1 year after Falcon Heavy launch

It's Wednesday, and News 6 is here with your daily dose of headlines.

Student death

The family of a student in Osceola County is pushing for answers after he was found unconscious after getting off a school bus. Hear what deputies are saying about the investigation into his death.

UCF employee death

The wife of a UCF program director who was found dead last month has been charged with murder. See what investigators are saying about her alleged role in the man's death.

Local Grammy winner

A Winter Garden choral director is now officially a Grammy Educator Award winner, and the music awards show doesn't even take place until Sunday. Read his story and congratulate him on the accomplishment.

Sunscreen ban

Officials in one Florida city have voted to ban sunscreens containing two chemicals that are harmful to coral reefs. Find out where the ban was passed and when it will go into effect.

Falcon Heavy anniversary

It seems like just yesterday that SpaceX launched a cherry red Tesla to Mars on a massive rocket, but it was actually a year ago. Reminisce on the remarkable launch of the Falcon Heavy by watching the launch again.

Heat wave

Temperatures are reaching highs in the 80s through the rest of the week, but rain returns just in time for the weekend. Get the full forecast before making your plans.

