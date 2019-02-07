WATCH News 6 Now: Governor wants bonuses for teachers; UCF football schedule released

Another day, another dose of headlines from News 6. Here's what you need to know for your Thursday:

Fatal home invasion

At least one person is dead after deputies say a homeowner in Brevard shot two masked intruders. Follow the story as it continues to develop.

Osceola student death

The student at an Osceola County high school who died this week after getting off his bus had been "sleeping all day," according to 911 calls. Find out what else the calls revealed and how you can help the teen's grieving family.

Guns at airport

Orlando International Airport was ranked No. 5 for having the most firearm discoveries by Transportation Security Administration agents. See how many guns were seized at MCO and what other items agents discovered.

Struggling households

According to a new report, 46 percent of Florida households can't afford their basic needs and14 percent of Floridians live below the poverty line. Find out what else the report says and what factors could be contributing to financial struggles.

Teacher bonuses

Speaking of financial struggles, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Thursday to help educators earn more. See what he's asking of the Florida Legislature that could bring nearly 45,000 teachers a bonus of more than $9,000 in the coming year.

UCF Football

It's the news Knights fans have been waiting for: UCF's schedule for the upcoming football season. See the full schedule and save the dates.

More heat

How do you feel about 80s in February? We hope you're OK with it, considering the heat is expected to continue through the week. Find out when a slight cooldown is coming your way.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.