Trending on News 6: New Seminole schools drill policy, rare blood donors needed

Fatal Titusville home invasion 911 calls

The 911 call from a victim who shot and killed two alleged home intruders revealed that he was asleep at the time of the break-in and was awakened by the intruders, who he said were holding his mother at gunpoint. Here's what we know about this developing story.

No foul play in animal sanctuary fire

Foul play is not suspected in the fire that killed dozens of animals Monday at Orange County animal sanctuary, officials said. Get the newly released details as the investigation into the cause continues.

Video: Car strikes diners

Shocking video shows the moment a car slammed into a Florida Beef O'Brady's restaurant, leaving five diners injured. See the video for yourself and get the full story. (Warning: Video is graphic)

Violent video games

Are your kids glued to their video game console? Do you know what they're playing, and how potentially violent games could affect their health? See why mental health experts say more children are seeking help.

Blood donor search for toddler continues

OneBlood officials still need more donors for a South Florida girl who has neuroblastoma, an extremely aggressive form of cancer. Zainab turned 3 years old Thursday. Her blood lacks an antigen most people carry. Click here to see if you could help her.

Bad luck solution

A woman claims her year was so filled with bad luck, she's hiring someone else to make all her decisions for her. The woman posted the request on the British website Bark.com, which helps people find professionals for jobs. Read the post where she explained why she made the decision.

Wet weekend ahead?

Friday will be another very pleasant day in Central Florida, but changes are coming for the weekend. A front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and rain to the region. Find out when here.

