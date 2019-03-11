WATCH News 6 Now: President 'OK' with year-round DST; details on Disney's new streaming service

We hope you're having a great start to your week. Here's what you need to know on this Monday:

Girl stabbed to death

A woman is facing charges after deputies say she stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death to keep her from having sex with men. See why the woman reportedly told investigators she thought her daughter was having sex.

Student killed in crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash on his way to school in Deltona, authorities said. See why deputies said the student was driving himself to school and what led up to the crash.

Teacher investigated

An Orlando elementary school teacher is behind bars Monday after he was arrested Friday on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child. Hear the call from the principal of Castle Creek Elementary School notifying parents of the investigation.

Trump 'OK' with year-round DST

After Sen. Marco Rubio re-introduced the idea of permanent daylight saving time last week, President Donald Trump said he thinks it's a good idea if it becomes permanent. Find out what else the president had to say about the measures and tell us whether you agree by voting in our poll.

Disney streaming service

Many have been waiting for the release of Disney+, the company's new streaming service, but do they know what to expect once it drops? Find out when you can expect to see it available and how much it will cost.

Nice week ahead

You may be sleepy from the time change this weekend, but at least you've got some beautiful weather to look forward to this week. Get the full forecast to help plan your week.

